TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the highest is $4.83. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $20.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.33 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.70 to $24.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.17.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.63. 99,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,145. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $314.17 and a 12-month high of $597.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.93 and a 200 day moving average of $523.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

