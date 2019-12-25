TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.45 on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 399.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 64,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

