Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.22. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,547,511 shares trading hands.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

