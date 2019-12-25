Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Trinseo stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 663,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after acquiring an additional 536,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 488,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 153,136 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

