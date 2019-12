Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Udg Healthcare stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.48. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

