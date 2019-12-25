UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $343,193.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $343,193.00 and $13,762.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

