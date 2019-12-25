UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $748,886.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00181663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01191884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00118839 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.