Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.76

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $49.01. Universal Forest Products shares last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 7,970 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

