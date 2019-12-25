Uquid Coin Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX and TOPBTC. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $704,958.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.47 or 0.06263033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023359 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

