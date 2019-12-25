USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65, approximately 214 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.79% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

