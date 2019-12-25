Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $56.61, approximately 1,449,572 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,808,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $1.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $16.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

