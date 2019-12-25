Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.57 and last traded at $78.57, approximately 2,090 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $12.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

