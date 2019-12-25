VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) Shares Down 0.5%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

