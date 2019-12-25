VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) Shares Down 0.5%

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $73.01, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

