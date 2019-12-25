Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $661,124.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $661,124.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000332 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000688 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

