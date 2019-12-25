Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,847 shares of company stock worth $13,309,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

