Very Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Share Price

Press coverage about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) has been trending very positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a news impact score of 3.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KOF opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

