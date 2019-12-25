VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$238.78 ($169.35) and last traded at A$237.98 ($168.78), 6,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$237.20 ($168.23).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$232.95.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

