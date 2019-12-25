Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Head to Head Contrast

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.13 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Vuzix $8.09 million 8.56 -$21.88 million ($0.85) -2.46

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.47%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -10.42% N/A -26.30% Vuzix -335.28% -82.90% -73.09%

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Vuzix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others. The company is also developing a binocular AR smart glasses product that provides the user a live, direct, or indirect view of a real-world environment. Its AR wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses or attach to a head worn mount to view, record, and interact with video and digital content, such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. In addition, the company offers an app store on its Websites, which enables users to download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video that offers remote telepresence capabilities. Further, it provides waveguide optics and design reference kits; custom and engineering solutions; and defense and security products. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to end customers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value-added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

