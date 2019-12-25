W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.37

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.37 and traded as high as $70.41. W. R. Grace & Co shares last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 20,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 521,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $19,746,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

