W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $291.86

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $291.86 and traded as high as $338.08. W W Grainger shares last traded at $337.25, with a volume of 15,580 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.98.

The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,960. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 150.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

