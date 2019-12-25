Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000985 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,420,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,041,218 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

