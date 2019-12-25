Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $59.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

