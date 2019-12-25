Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.19

Shares of Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and traded as high as $82.00. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 28,501 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Walker Greenbank Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

