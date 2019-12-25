Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.21. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.