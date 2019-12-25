WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Up 9.9%

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, approximately 278,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 451,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.

WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

