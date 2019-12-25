Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.80

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.80 and traded as high as $78.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 39,043 shares.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

