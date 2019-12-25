Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.04

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 60619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Westrock by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

