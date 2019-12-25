Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $240.93

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.93 and traded as high as $258.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $264.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wilmington from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.19. The company has a market cap of $232.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

In related news, insider Mark Milner purchased 20,000 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($60,247.30).

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.