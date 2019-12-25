Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of $40.85 million and a P/E ratio of -19.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.