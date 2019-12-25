Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $52.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $53.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

