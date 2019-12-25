Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.68 ($215.91).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR:WDI opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 52 week high of €159.80 ($185.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.