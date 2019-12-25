WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, 900 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

