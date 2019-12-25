Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got boost following third-quarter 2019 results, wherein revenues and earnings grew year over year. While the top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line beat the same for the seventh quarter in row. Also, management revised full-year earnings projection but retained revenue view. Notably, Wolverine is gaining from advancements in its e-commerce business, backed by strong brands like Sperry, Saucony and Wolverine. Moreover, it is on track with the global growth agenda, wherein it plans to make investments of nearly $38 million in 2019. However, stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations and tariff related woes cannot be ignored. In fact, management envisions new tariffs to hurt full year earnings by 3 cents.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

