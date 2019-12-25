World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.37

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 217786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,652. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

