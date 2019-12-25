Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

In other news, Director Wesley Warthe-Anderson sold 74,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$27,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,470. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,100 shares of company stock worth $34,977.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

