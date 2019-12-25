XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Brokerages expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 million and the lowest is $1.86 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $21.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.