Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 44.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

