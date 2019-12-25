Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.63

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 102337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Yandex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.