Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.01

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.01 and traded as high as $34.29. Yelp shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 21,342 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

