YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. YieldShares High Income ETF has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

