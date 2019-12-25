Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) versus Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ:JMIA) Head to Head Analysis

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Youngevity International and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International -16.06% -65.24% -23.29% Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youngevity International and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International $162.45 million 0.69 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $154.20 million 2.72 -$200.85 million ($4.02) -1.37

Youngevity International has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Youngevity International and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 1 3 4 0 2.38

Youngevity International currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.93, indicating a potential upside of 280.52%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Youngevity International.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Youngevity International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

