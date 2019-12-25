Zacks: Analysts Set $169.50 Target Price for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $169.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $316,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. 31,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,827. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $125.52 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

