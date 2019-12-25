Zacks: Analysts Set $27.17 Target Price for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $27.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 839,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 225.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 941.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

