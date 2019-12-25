Zacks: AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALOT. ValuEngine raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 107.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in AstroNova by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AstroNova by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

