Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $195,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,791.00 and a beta of 1.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

