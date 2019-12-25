Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. KVH Industries also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

KVHI stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 0.93.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $122,792. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

