Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $711.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.36 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $744.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $28.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,461,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

