Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $7.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.68 and the highest is $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $6.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $22.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.66 to $22.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.94 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $716.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $790.47 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $737.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

