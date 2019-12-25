Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $573,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nautilus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 92.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS opened at $1.77 on Friday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

